CTA discusses discrepancies in revision of pay

JAMMU: College Teachers Association (CTA) discussed various discrepancies/anomalies in the Schemes of revision of pay on recommendation of the Seventh Central Pay Commission (CPC) issued by UGC dated January 31, 2018.
In the meeting held here on Tuesday, President CTA, Prof D.S Manhas said UGC has proposed that there shall be no increment in form of advance increment for obtaining the degrees of M.Phil or Ph.D giving the reason that the incentive structure is built-in in the pay structure itself wherein those having M.Phil or Ph.D degree will progress faster under CAS. “The incentive for M.Phil and Ph.D has been scrapped and withdrawing incentives for M.Phil and P.hD will discourage research in colleges,” he said.
The Association demanded that the increment incentive should not have been withdrawn in the first place and further if persisted with, it should be applicable only to those who will join after January 31 after the date of issue of notification by the UGC.
