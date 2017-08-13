CSU hails Govt’s decision for conversion of Safaikaramcharis to casual labourers

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Civic Safaikaram-chari Union (CSU) expressed thanks to the Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and Deputy Chief Minister Dr Nirmal Singh for their decision to convert Safaikaramcharis working with NGOs as casual labourers in Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC). Talking to reporters here on Saturday, Suresh Sharma State President Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Trade Union (JKPDTU) and Rinku Gill President CSU, while hailing the decision of State Government, expressed hope that government will take consideration of other demands of Safaikaramcharis particularly the regularisation of contractual drivers and re-organisation of Jammu Municipality. The leaders thanked all the Safaikaramcharis who have been supporting the union and assured them that their every demand will be got considered by the union at any cost. They also cautioned workers not to fall prey to the false and baseless propaganda let loose by the defeated candidates at the behest of some officers of the JMC. They also demanded release of arrears of 125 persons who were regularised in 2005, release of TA day salary as per Essential Services Act which has been stopped 4-5 months ago arbitrarily and increase in the wages of casual labourers to Rs 9,000 per month. They appealed to Dy. CM that to redress other demands so that there is no unrest among the employees of the corporation. Ranjeet Singh, Gulzar Mashi, Ashwani Sidhu, Manga Matoo, Nicko Demis, Jewels, Rakesh, Rajesh, Rajinder, Jang Bhadhur, Bagicha, Shaba, Sabhi, Tarsem, Jeeto, Koushlya, Neelam, Kashmiro, Pooja, Satpaul, Vicky , Manohar, Sham Paul and William were also present in the press conference.
