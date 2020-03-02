CSIR-IIIM organises painting, drawing competition

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (CSIR-IIIM), Canal Road, Jammu conducted ‘On-spot Floral Painting/ Drawing’ competition at Regional Research Laboratory High School on Sunday as a precursor event of Annual Flower programme, which would be held on 22nd March, 2020. The programme was organised under the leadership of Dr Ram Vishwakarma, Director CSIR-IIIM, Jammu and Rajneesh Anand, Chairman, Annual Flower Show.

About 530 children from 50 different schools of Jammu region and individuals from civil society participated in the event.

Dr Dhiraj Vyas, Secretary Annual Flower show, while giving details of event, informed that floral painting/drawing competition was categorised in three age groups viz Group-I: 5-8 years, Group-II: 9-12 years and Group-III: 13-16 years. He further said that participants of Group-I were given an option to draw any flower of their choice while Group-II was assigned Pansy flower. Calandula flower was the theme for children of Group III. Three winners from each group will be presented prizes.

Result of the floral painting/ drawing competition will be sent to their respected schools and prizes will be distributed on March 22, 2020 during Annual Flower Show at CSIR-IIIM, Jammu. The main purpose of the event was to ignite passion among youngsters for natural beauty, its conservation besides attracting them towards plant biology, especially flowers and promotion of entrepreneurship in floriculture sector.

The organisers were touched by the joy and excitement of children as was evident on their faces and their love for nature.

Others present on the occasion included Dr Zabeer Ahmed, Dr Asha Chaubey, Dr Naved Qazi, Dr Jamal Dar, Dr Suphla Gupta, Dr V P Rahul, Chandra Pal Singh and other staff members of CSIR-IIIM Jammu.