CSIF jawan kills wife, colleague and his wife

A CSIF Constable Ingalapa Srrinder of DHEP Shalimar CISF Company in the NHPC Colony Shalimar Kishtwar killed his wife Lavanya & his colleague Constable Rajesh Kikahne alongwith his wife Shoba, with his service rifle.

SSP Kishtwar Abrar Choudhary told STATE TIMES that police has arrested the accused and seized the service weapon used in committing the crime.

Kishtwar police has called an Expert FSL Team from Jammu to help in Investigations.

The reasons behind killings prima facie are the extra-marital issues between the wife of accused and his colleague constable, said SSP Abrar Choudhary.. .