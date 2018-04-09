CS reviews progress of skill initiatives for youth

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Chief Secretary, B B Vyas on Monday chaired a meeting here to review the implementation of the skill and employment initiatives for youth across various departments including the two flagship employment schemes of the Government viz UMEED and Himayat.

Administrative Secretaries of the departments of Youth Services and Sports, Technical Education, Labour & Employment, School Education, Special Secretary Social Welfare, MD, J&K Women’s Development Corporation, Mission Director, SRLM, Mission Director Skill Development, Mission Director NULM and other senior officers were present.

A detailed account of the implementation status of the skill initiatives for youth/ women across various departments was presented during the meeting with directions from the Chief Secretary to the Mission Director, Skill Development to consolidate the information/progress of each department for capturing the exact picture of the outreach effort.

Chief Secretary also emphasized on enhancing employment opportunities for youth by training them in skills required for absorption in projects/fields like those associated with Railways, Hotels, Industry and Hydro Power Projects.

It was informed that under UMEED, which aims at financial inclusion of the poor especially women and linking them to sustainable livelihood opportunities, 24000 SHGs have been constituted covering over 2.4 lakh women.