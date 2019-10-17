CS reviews implementation of conservation, eco-restoration plan for Wular Lake

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Chief Secretary, BVR Subrahmanyam on Wednesday reviewed the progress made on conservation and eco-restoration of Wular Lake by the Wular Conservation & Management Authority (WUCMA).

Commissioner/Secretary, Forest Department, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, J&K, Chief Executive Director, WUCMA, Director Environment & Remote Sensing, J&K, Director, Finance, Forest Department, Director Planning, Forest Department, Coordinator, Water Management, WUCMA, Superintending Engineer, WUCMA, Project Coordinator CAT, WUCMA, Divisional Forest Officer, Bandipora Forest Division and other senior officers attended the meeting.

Chief Executive Director, WUCMA informed that till date an expenditure of Rs 58 Crore has been incurred on the implementation of the Comprehensive Management Action Plan (CMAP) for Wular Lake with components like survey and demarcation of Lake boundary, water management, catchment area conservation, institutional development etc. He said 98% demarcation of the lake area has been completed and geo-tagged boundary pillars installed. He said removal of silt and willow trees from the lake surface and its feeder channels is under process and till date an area of 1 sq km has been desilted and 8.9 Lakh cum of silt removed from the lake and its feeder channels including the 1.8 Km long feeder channel of the Naaz Nallah. Further, over 28000 willow trees have been removed from the lake bed with a target to remove 1.91 Lakh more willow trees by 2021-22 which is expected to also generate revenue of over Rs 21 Crore through auctioning. Detailed deliberations were also held on the implementation of the Wular Action Plan for 2019-20 to 2021-21 for which an amount of Rs 200 Crore has already been allocated.