CS reviews Durbar Move arrangements

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Chief Secretary, B.B Vyas on Friday reviewed the arrangements made in connection with the annual Durbar move from Jammu to Srinagar with the opening of offices scheduled on May 7 in the summer capital.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary Health and Medical Education, Dr Pawan Kotwal, ADG Security Muneer Ahmad Khan, Commissioner Secretary GAD Khursheed Ahmad Shah, Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Hemant Kumar Sharma, Commissioner Secretary FCS&CA, M D Khan, IG Traffic, Basant Rath, IG Jammu SD Singh, various administrative secretaries, Director Estates, and various other senior officers.

The meeting was informed that secretariat offices will close in Jammu on April 27th and will open in Srinagar on May 7th.

Chief Secretary emphasized upon putting in place all necessary measures including security escort to ensure smooth movement of Durbar move vehicles upto their respective destinations.

He asked the BEACON and NHAI authorities to ensure good condition of Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, particularly during the move days. IGP Traffic/RTO, Srinagar was asked to ensure that taxi operators do not overcharge the move employees travelling from Jammu to Srinagar during the move days.

Administrative Secretaries were asked to brief the advance parties of their respective departments to ensure installation of computers, telephones, placement of files and proper custody of the trunks/furniture by 6th May so that work can be started smoothly from May 7th.

Chief Secretary also asked Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department to issue temporary ration cards and gas connections besides ensuring timely supply of rations, LPG to the move employees. He directed the Estates department and Srinagar Municipal Corporation to inspect employee residential colonies and ensure that necessary facilities were in place including cleaning up water storage tanks and launching an intensive sanitation drive in all colonies.

Chief Secretary also directed the IT department to ensure that LAN/Internet connections and Biometric Attendance System in Srinagar Secretariat are fully functional by the time move offices reopen on 7th May, 2018.