CS reviews digitisation of land records, RSETIs

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Chief Secretary B.B Vyas on Friday chaired a video conference with Deputy Commissioner (DCs) to review district wise status of implementation of the decisions of the 106th State Level Banker’s Committee (SLBC), convened in December, 2017. Financial Commissioner, Revenue, Principal Secretary, Finance, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Administrative Secretaries of the Departments of Revenue, Social Welfare, IT, Chief General Manager NABARD, representative of PNB and other senior officers participated in the meeting. Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, representative of J&K Bank participated via video conferencing.

Chief Secretary received brief from the DCs regarding the status of digitization of land records, credit disbursement under Government schemes, Aadhaar and it’s seeding with Bank accounts, implementation of Electronic Benefit Transfer Scheme, Digidhan Mission and the status of allotment of land to Rural Self Employment Training Institutes (RSETIs).

In respect of Rural Self Employment Training Institutes (RSETIs), Chief Secretary asked DCs to initiate the process of demarcation of the allotted land and its handing over to the Bank.

Chief Secretary asked DCs to expedite digitization of land records and up-dation of Girdawari, Jamabandi and attestation of mutations.

He asked Divisional Commissioners to hold a review meeting in this regard with the DCs and share the progress in the next SLBC slated for 21st February, 2018.

Chief Secretary urged districts lagging behind in switching over to digital mode in respect of Government schemes to complete the same immediately as the flow of funds from Government of India shall stop from April 2018, for that scheme, where digitization work is not completed.