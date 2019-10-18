CS reviews Darbar move arrangements

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam on Thursday reviewed the arrangements being put in place by various departments for move of offices from Srinagar to winter capital Jammu, here at a high level meeting.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary Planning, Rohit Kansal, Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma, IGP Jammu, Mukesh Singh, Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Sushma Chauhan, Director Estates, Subash Chibber, Chief Engineers PDD, PWD, PHE, Director Floriculture, Director FCS&CA, Commissioner JMC, SSP Jammu, SSP Traffic besides senior functionaries of BSNL and other concerned departments.

The Chief Secretary reviewed the arrangements being made to make the Civil Secretariat, Jammu ready for smooth functioning of the offices from the first working day. It was informed that the offices would start functioning in Jammu from November 4. The concerned officers informed the Chief Secretary about the arrangements and the renovation work being done by their respective departments.

It was informed that the renovation, face-lifting and other allied works inside and outside the Civil Secretariat have been completed. It was further informed that the dysfunctional toilets have also been renovated and made functional.

The CS directed the BSNL authorities to ensure that Telephone lines and LAN/Internet connections are made fully functional by the time move offices open here. He also directed all the concerned departments to ensure works entrusted to them in the civil secretariat are completed well in time. He also asked the concerned departments to check drinking water facilities besides cleaning, services of ROs and installation of additional ROs. The Chief Secretary also sought details of Security arrangements and asked the concerned for ensuring functioning of CCTVs. He also reviewed the arrangements for residential accommodation of employees. The Deputy Director Estate informed about the sanitation and renovation works being done in residential colonies.

The Chief Secretary directed the Estates Department, PHE, PDD and JMC to conduct visits to the employees’ residential colonies and ensure that basic amenities including water, electricity proper upkeep and sanitation in and around all the residential colonies are made available.

The CS asked Estate department for conducting inspection of private hotels which are to be hired for accommodation of employees.