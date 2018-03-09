CS reviews action taken on ‘Agenda of Alliance’

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Chief Secretary, B.B Vyas on Thursday chaired a meeting here with the Administrative Secretaries to review the department wise implementation of the ‘Agenda of Alliance’.

Commissioner/Secretary, General Administration Department presented a department wise action taken report in the meeting.

Chief Secretary observed that the steps taken by the departments towards realizing the agenda points, set out in the ‘Agenda of Alliance’, need further updation and presented accordingly to the Sub-Committee constituted for the effective implementation of ‘Agenda of Alliance’.

Chief Secretary asked Administrative Secretaries to submit the updated status report to the General Administration Department (GAD) within a week.