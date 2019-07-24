CS discusses strategy for transformational change in State’s milk production

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Chief Secretary, B V R Subrahmanyam on Tuesday discussed the prospects of increasing milk production in the State with Managing Director Amul, R.S Sodhi and representatives of the Jammu and Kashmir Milk Producers Cooperative Limited (JKMPCL).

Principal Secretary, Animal and Sheep Husbandry Department, Dr Asgar Samoon, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Baseer Khan and other senior officers were present during the meeting.

Chief Secretary observed that the Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Limited (GCMMF), which markets the popular Amul brand of milk and dairy products, has established itself as a unique and sustainable model for development of rural economy across the country. He said J&K which has favorable conditions for dairy development can take cue from the Amul experience and look for bringing about a transformational change in milk production which at present stands at 75 Lakh Litres Per Day (LPD).

“We are looking for rapid and massive expansion in milk production in the next 2-3 years for which Amul with its unique experience can provide the much-needed guidance to the J&K Government in formulating a Milk Production Expansion Plan” Chief Secretary said.

Managing Director Amul, R.S. Sodhi spoke about the association of Amul with Jammu and Kashmir and the success story of JKMPCL, which was established in 2004. He said JKMPCL presently operates at a capacity of 50,000 LPD of milk with 415 Self Help Groups (SHGs), 25000 farmers and 40 milk routes. He said Amul looks forward to working with the State Government in transforming lives of people through expansion of dairy sector and fulfilling the demand of milk and milk products from local production.

After detailed deliberations, it was decided that Amul will prepare a Business Plan for raising capacity of JKMPCL from 50,000 LPD to 5 Lakh LPD of milk production, increase SHGs involved from 415 to 1500, increase farmers involved from 25000 to 1 Lakh and increase milk routes from 40 to 400 in the next 3 years. The Plan will also include steps to be taken by JKMPCL and steps to be taken by State Government to achieve this.