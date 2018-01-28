CS, DGP visit border areas; sufferers seek flats, enhanced compensation

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: After waiting for 10 days, Chief Secretary B. B Vyas along with Director General Police Dr S. P Vaid and Inspector General, Jammu Range S. D. S Jamwal on Saturday visited the Pak firing affected border areas of R S Pura and interacted with the suffering residents to fast-pace delivery system and reach out to them in their hour of need.

Everywhere the high level team went and interacted with the border residents, it received same set of demands from the affected border residents.

The border dwellers appealed to the senior most government functionaries to fast-track the delivery system when it comes to clearing files related to sanctioning compensation to the needy families.

A section of border residents raised the issue of constructing flats at safer places. They informed the high level team at ITI relief camp in RS Pura, “We have been hearing about 5 Marlas of plot but till date nothing has been done”.

The border residents, camping in the relief camp, claimed if the governments at the Centre and in the State could construct flats for Kashmir based displaced population, they should repeat the same and construct adequate number of one-room flats for border residents where they can shift their families during hostilities with Pakistan. The border residents also demanded special recruitment drive for unemployed youth in Army, BSF, Para military and the police force.

Majority of farmers claimed that since BSF has acquired large chunk of agricultural land for the construction of ditches cum bund, and fencing in their fields, they have not received adequate compensation.

The elderly villagers also appealed to the high level team to enhance compensation for the loss of livestock during shelling, as Rs 30,000 is paltry sum. “We at least need Rs 1 lakh for the loss of animals in the cross border firing”, the villagers told the high level team.

Before returning, the visiting team assured the border residents that they will apprise the State government about the issues raised and ensure early redressal of genuine demands.