CS chairs 106th FAC Meeting

JAMMU: The Forest Advisory Committee (FAC) headed by Chief Secretary, B.B Vyas on Friday in its 106thmeeting cleared several proposals of urgent developmental and public importance, on the specified terms and conditions.

Financial Commissioner Revenue, Lokesh Dutt Jha, Commissioner Secretary Forest, Ecology and Environment, Saurabh Bhagat, Secretary PHE, I&FC, M Raju, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (HoFF) Ravi Kumar Kesar, Director Environment and Remote Sensing, Om Prakash Sharma, Chief Conservator Forests Jammu, Syed FA Gillani, Chief Engineer PMGSY, SP Manhas, Chief Engineer PHE Kashmir, MK Najaf and other senior officers were present in the meeting.

The proposals cleared included the use of forest land for construction of PMGSY roads, railway tracks and bridges in various forest divisions of the state including construction of road from Banjian to Nokan in Billawar Forest Division, construction of operational track from Maidan Behak to Ringsar in Kamraj Forest Division, construction of foundation of AI-P3 of bridge No: 43 of USBRL Project under District Reasi in Reasi Forest Division, construction of Bridge No 85 and 87 in forest range of USBRL northern Railway in Mahore Forest Division, station yard Reasi on Katra-Reasi section of USBRL project by Northern Railway in Reasi Forest Division and construction of tunnels for railway on Katra-Reasi section of USBRL project, construction of 0.25 lakh gallons capacity filtration Gallery at Chandanwari and Nunwan.

While reiterating the directions for ensuring minimum felling of trees and undertaking compensatory afforestation over alternate land in lieu of diversion of forest land, Chief Secretary called for strict supervision and monitoring of approved works in the forest areas. He said cutting of trees/saplings, which constitute a precious forest resource be avoided as far as possible and afforestation plans drawn up to fill up the gaps besides protection works be undertaken to prevent soil erosion.

Chief Secretary emphasized that during the conceptualization stage itself, the road alignments be worked out, ensuring minimum felling of trees.