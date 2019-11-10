Crystal Reed to star in ‘Escape The Field’

Los Angeles: Crystal Reed is set to lead the cast of thriller “Escape The Field”.
The story follows six strangers who wake up trapped in an endless cornfield only to discover something mysterious is hunting them, reported Deadline.
Emerson Moore is attached to direct from a screenplay co-written by him, Sean M Wathen and JD Dobkin.
DDI’s Jason Moring and Michael Philip will produce under their Cr8tiv Universe banner.
“With ‘Escape The Field’ we are tapping into the massive popularity of escape rooms, with an elevated concept,” said Moring.
Reed’s acting credits include Warner series “Swamp Thing”, MTV’s “Teen Wolf” and Fox’s “Gotham”. (PTI)
