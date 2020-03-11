CRPF personnel injured in Pulwama terror attack

STATE TIMES NEWS

Srinagar: A CRPF trooper was injured in a grenade attack by terrorists in Pulwama district on Tuesday, police said. Terrorists hurled a grenade in Kakapora police station in the South Kashmir district, a police official said.

The grenade exploded near the wall of the police station, injuring a CRPF constable, he added. Police fired some shots in the air in retaliation, the official said.