CRPF personnel appreciated

Dear Editor,

I extend my appreciation to the CRPF personnel to provide a peaceful environment for Chhattisgarh’s people in first phase of Assembly polls. The people of Chhattisgarh are also appreciated for their courage, because despite the boycott call given by Naxals, tribals thronged the polling booths in large numbers in their respective areas to cast vote, and notched up an impressive 70 per cent turnout in the first phase. It shows that Chhattisgarh people believe in peace and contentment. Only some evil elements want to destroy the peaceful atmosphere who are supported by some political parties. A hope rest of polling will go on peacefully as previous.

F. R Murad,

Udhampur.