CRPF man shoots self

State Times News JAMMU: A CRPF man committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle in Jammu on Sunday. Reports said that a CRPF jawan namely R. Ram Kumar of D-37 Battalion, posted at Jammu Civil Secretariat, shot himself while on duty. His colleagues immediately shifted him to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead. A case under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigation has been initiated.
