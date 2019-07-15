CRPF man shoots self

State Times News

JAMMU: A CRPF man committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle in Jammu on Sunday.

Reports said that a CRPF jawan namely R. Ram Kumar of D-37 Battalion, posted at Jammu Civil Secretariat, shot himself while on duty. His colleagues immediately shifted him to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead.

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigation has been initiated.