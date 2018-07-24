CRPF jawan martyred, 2 injured in terrorist attack in Srinagar

Srinagar: A CRPF jawan was on Tuesday martyred while two others injured when terrorists attacked a security forces’ party here, a spokesman of the paramilitary force said.
Terrorists fired upon the party at a naka near the Batamaloo area of the city, a CRPF spokesman said.
“Constable Shankar Lal has been martyred, while two others have been injured in the attack,” he said.
The injured personnel are undergoing treatment at a hospital, the spokesman said. (PTI)
