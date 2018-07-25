CRPF jawan martyred, 2 injured in Srinagar terror attack

Share Share 0 Share 0

Ultra surrenders, body of intruder found near LoC

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR/JAMMU: A CRPF jawan was on Tuesday killed while two others injured when terrorists attacked a security forces’ party here, a spokesman of the paramilitary force said.

Terrorists fired upon the party at a Naka near the Batamaloo area of the city, a CRPF spokesman said.

“Constable Shankar Lal has been martyred, while two others have been injured in the attack,” he said.

The injured personnel are undergoing treatment at a hospital, the spokesman said.

Late in the evening, Srinagar Police sought help of the general public to identify the suspects involved in the terror attack on CRPF in Batmaloo area.

“Anybody having any information regarding the suspects may kindly inform Police Station Batmaloo on 9596770526”, a police spokesperson said, adding that the name of the person providing any clue or information regarding the suspects will remain confidential.

The police has put the picture of suspects, riding a motorbike, in public domain.

“Identify the suspects involved in today’s terror attack at Batamaloo,” the Kashmir Zone Police said, as it released the photograph on Twitter.

In another development, an unidentified terrorist surrendered before security forces in the Kashmir Valley and returned to his family, the police said.

“With the help of community one more joins his family and shuns the path of violence,” Kashmir Zone Police said on Twitter.

However, the details of the surrendered terrorist have been kept a secret in order to ensure the security of the youth.

More than a dozen terrorists have laid down their arms in Kashmir since last year when police announced that they will accept offer to surrender of local terrorists even during ongoing encounters.

Most of these terrorists have surrendered after appeals by their families to shun the path of violence and return home. The appeals by the parents to their radicalised children gained momentum during the Operation All Out, which witnessed huge successes by the security forces in eliminating terrorists on specific inputs.

Meanwhile, the body of an unidentified man, suspected to be a Pakistani intruder, was found near the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district, the police said this afternoon.

The body of 30-year-old man was found lying in Nowshera sector’s Sair village on Tuesday, a police officer said. Some Pakistani currency, a pocket diary and a few cigarettes of Pakistan make were recovered from the deceased, he added.

It is believed that the deceased might have come in contact with live wire while crossing over to this side of the LoC, resulting in his death, the officer said.

The police said the body was laid to rest after completing the legal and medical formalities.