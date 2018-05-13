CRPF jawan killed in Pulwama encounter

Share Share 0 Share 0

Srinagar: A CRPF jawan was killed and a civilian injured in a brief exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces in Pulwama district, police said on Saturday. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Chinar Bagh, Mohalla Takiya, in Pulwama late on Friday following information about presence of terrorist there, a police official said.

“As soon as the search party approached the suspect’s house, terrorist hiding inside fired indiscriminately due to which the house owner Bashir Ahmad sustained an injury and is stated to be stable now,” the official said.

He said during the initial exchange of fire between terrorist and security forces, a CRPF jawan sustained injuries. The jawan, Mandeep Kumar, later succumbed to injuries. The terrorists, taking advantage of the darkness, fled from the spot, he said adding the operation was called off early this morning.

Two houses were damaged during the gunfight and owner of one of the houses Bashir Ahmad suffered an injury in his shoulder. Officials said Ahmad suffered a minor injury following which he was hospitalised.

The terrorists managed to escape while taking advantage of darkness amid stone pelting in the area.

“There was a possibility of collateral damage as such we had to call off the operation. The terrorists took advantage of the darkness and fled,” SSP Pulwama Mohammad Aslam Choudary was quoted as having said.

On late Friday night, a joint patrol of 55 RR, 182 and 183 Bn CRPF and Pulwama Police was sent in for carrying out searches inside the village at Chinar Bagh Mohalla Takiya in District Pulwama.

After receiving a specific tip of about the presence of terrorists inside the village, a joint team of Army, Police and CRPF began searches inside the village and as soon the search party approached towards the suspect house, the terrorists hiding inside fired indiscriminately due to which the house owner Bashir Ahmad sustained a shoulder injury and is stated to be stable now.

A policeman was killed by terrorists during a weapon snatching bid in Budgam district on Friday. The terrorists attempted to force their way inside a guard post at Wardwan in Soibug area of the central Kashmir district. He said the terrorists appeared outside the guard post and held-up selection grade constable Shamim Ahmad who was unarmed and was going to offer Friday prayers at a nearby mosque. Ahmad was asked by the terrorists to lead them towards the guard post, the spokesman said, adding however, he raised an alarm and the alert jawans inside the post foiled the weapon snatching bid.