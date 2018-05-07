CRPF jawan hurt in grenade attack by terrorists in Pulwama

Srinagar: A CRPF jawan was injured in a grenade attack by terrorists in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir today, police said.
The ultras hurled a grenade at the security forces at Tahab in Pulwama district this afternoon, resulting in injuries to the jawan, a police spokesman said.
He added that the injured jawan was taken to a hospital, where his condition was stated to be stable.
Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a hunt for the militants.
