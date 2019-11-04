CRPF Jawan goes missing

STATE TIMES
NEWS
JAMMU: A CRPF Jawan went
missing under mysterious circumstances at Chinore area on Sunday.
As per the details, jawan Amandeep Singh went out from camp and didn’t return back. His colleagues informed the higher ups who
lodged a missing report with police. A search has been launched.
