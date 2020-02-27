CRPF imparts awareness on drug abuse

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: 166 Bn CRPF, New PCR Camp Sidhra, Jammu (J&K) organised a daylong Drug Abuse awareness programme on Wednesday at village-Majheen, Sidhra, Jammu (J&K). A number of locals participated in the programme.

The programme was conducted by officers and personnel of 166 Bn CRPF, who had attended two-day Drug Abuse awareness programme at GC CRPF Bantalab. Jammu Sector CRPF has decided to contribute its bit to help the community in its fight against drug abuse as drug addiction is increasing with every passing day.

In this regard, Jammu Sector CRPF had already organised a de-addiction /ToT programme in collaboration with National Institute of Social Defence (NISD). The National Institute of Social Defence (NISD), an ancillary institution of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment conducted ToT course on drug abuse prevention for CRPF personnel. The objective of the ToT course was to create a pool of CRPF trainers from field units deployed in Jammu, Rajouri, Kathua, Doda, Bhadarwah Udhampur and other remote areas for further imparting awareness among locals.

In this regard, trained personnel of CRPF conducted awareness programme for residents of village Majheen in their area of deployment.