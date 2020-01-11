CRPF holds strategic technology summit

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The CRPF Jammu sector organised a Strategic Technology Summit here on Friday. SDG CRPF, JK Zone Zulfiquar Hasan inaugurated the Summit. DGP JKP Dilbag Singh also addressed the participants.

During this summit, 35 industries under the banner of Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) interacted with CRPF, BSF, CISF, ITBP, SSB and Army personnel.