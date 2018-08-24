CRPF FWA flags off relief material for Kerala flood victims

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: CRPF Family Welfare Association (FWA), President Dr. Manu Bhatnagar on Friday flagged off a consignment of relief material for Kerala flood victims from J&K Zone Bantalab, Jammu.

While flagging off the consignment, Dr. Manu Bhatnagar conveyed that the CRPF families stand by the people of Kerala devastated by this deluge. She further stated that CRPF is deployed across the country and widely acknowledged as a public friendly force. She affirmed that its families also shoulder the responsibility of social service and the FWA is committed to the welfare of the society, while also working for the welfare of families of CRPF personnel. She reiterated that FWA is dedicated to its motto ‘Sarthak Sahyog Sarwada’.

She also appealed to the people to come forward and help the people of Kerala in whatever way they can. During the event, Smita Sindhu, Zonal Head, FWA J&K Zone; Anita, Zonal Vice Head and Shivani Chauhan, Sector Head, CWA Jammu, other officers, personnel and their families were also present. The consignment will be dispatched to Kerala by both air and rail from Jammu.

The consignment included packets of ready to eat food items, biscuits, noodles, etc. with other essential items. Another variety of food packets containing rice, pulses, spices, salt, cooking oil, milk powder, etc. 9,000 bottles of mineral water (1 Ltr. Each) with medicines, T-Shirts, slippers, soap, tooth paste, tooth brush, sanitary pads and mosquito coils were also sent. Polythene sheets also formed part of the total consignment weighting around 20 tons.

“CRPF units of Jammu, Srinagar, Kashmir and North West (Chandigarh) Sectors came forward and contributed for this noble cause. The theme of the consignment was ‘From Heaven on Earth to God’s Own Country’.