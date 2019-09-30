CRPF carries out cleanliness drive

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) carried out cleanliness programme at Headquarters 166 Bn Sidhra (Jammu) under ‘Swachhta Hi Sewa’ campaign carried out country-wide in which officers and personnel of 166 Bn took part with full vigour and enthusiasm.

During the event, P.C Gupta, Commandant 166 Bn CRPF impressed upon the importance of cleanliness and hygiene in our lives and described ‘Swachhta Hi Sewa’ as a pious drive and way of life for the betterment of society.

Gupta appealed to the personnel to inculcate the habit of keeping their surroundings clean. He also shared to avoid single use of plastic as it pollute environment and sustain for decades which ultimately decrease the fertility of soil as well as stress upon to use of bio-degradable material for day to day life.

Anil Kumar, 2 Incharge, Dr Amit Kumar, CMO (OG), Shakti Singh, 2 I/C, Jagjeet Singh, Dy Comdt., Shivnandan Singh, Dy Commandant and other personnel of unit were also present.