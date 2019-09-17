CRPF ASI, man die under mysterious circumstances

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: An ASI of CRPF died under mysterious circumstances at Transit Camp in Channi on Monday. As per the details, ASI S.A Dass, resident of Tamil Nadu who was staying in Transit Camp at Channi was shifted to hospital after his health deteriorated. At the hospital, doctors declared him as brought dead. Police has registered a case and started investigation. The deceased was posted at Srinagar.

AKHNOOR: A man died under mysterious circumstances at Akhnoor. As per the details, Ramesh Lal, resident of Akhnoor was found unconscious along road side by some locals who shifted him to hospital where doctors declared him as brought dead. Police has registered a case and started investigation.