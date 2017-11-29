CRPF appeals youth who joined terror ranks to return

State Times News

Srinagar: A top CRPF officer in Kashmir on Tuesday appealed to local youth who joined militant ranks, to return to mainstream and said all the security forces would together help them lead a better life.

Earlier this month two young men from the Valley, who had joined militant ranks, eschewed the path of violence and returned on the appeal of their parents.

Inspector general of CRPF (operations), Zulfiquar Hassan said, “It is a good thing that the families are appealing their children to return. We are with them and we all the forces, the state government and such families want them to return.”

“We have said it before as well and are saying it again, the youth of Kashmir who have joined militancy, we want them to leave it and return to mainstream.

“We, all the security forces, will provide them all the help and try to provide them a better life,” Hassan told reporters at a event in central Kashmir’s Budgam district.