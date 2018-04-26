Cross-country run held

STATE TIMES NEWS
SRINAGAR: To promote sports activities, a cross- country run was organised by Bandipora Police and Education Zone Hajin from village Markundal to Hajin Town. The race was flagged off by Principal Higher Secondary School Hajin accompanied by SHO Police Station Hajin Muneeb ul Islam.
In the run, around 250 students of various schools of Hajin Zone participated who showed great enthusiasm and zeal.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Stroke: Causes, Symptoms and Prevention
Big Star Music presents ‘Dil Ka Sakoon’
Dutt biopic titled ”Sanju”, Ranbir spitting image of controversial Bollywood star
I’m my own worst critic: Benedict Cumberbatch
Getting people together for water conservation a challenge: Aamir Khan
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper