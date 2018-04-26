Cross-country run held

Share Share 0 Share 0

SRINAGAR: To promote sports activities, a cross- country run was organised by Bandipora Police and Education Zone Hajin from village Markundal to Hajin Town. The race was flagged off by Principal Higher Secondary School Hajin accompanied by SHO Police Station Hajin Muneeb ul Islam.

In the run, around 250 students of various schools of Hajin Zone participated who showed great enthusiasm and zeal.