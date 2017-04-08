The untimely rains and snow is welcome as it had brought the much sought relief from the rising temperature but farmers have reasons to worry over the fear of crop damage. The sudden change in weather surely would impact the crop health and the quality which makes farmers a worried lot as most of the wheat crop which is reaching the harvest stage has been flattened due to high velocity winds and rains. The inclement weather has also damaged sugar cane and vegetable crop equally. The Rabi crop, ready for harvesting in March-April, does not require rain during March as the crop is at ripening stage. Vegetables such as cauliflower, tomato and coriander could be the worst affected. Framers may be a worried lot economically where as at home it is the housewives who must have felt the maximum impact in the face of rising cost of vegetables and their non-availability causing rise in prices of essential food items. The weather also sends apprehensions in the minds of Jammu and Kashmir residents. The people have not forgotten the devastation caused by 2014 rains and floods which destroyed over 1.04 lakh houses across the State while over 1.5 lakh houses suffered partial damage. Jammu and Kashmir is yet to come out of the trauma experienced last year due to rains and floods and another catastrophe hitting would be too heavy financially and psychologically for the people. With these approaching rains, threat of crop damage looms large over the region. At present, wheat crop is all set to be harvested. And with this spell, farmers are afraid that it may damage the standing crop. Early sown wheat crop is ready to harvest and late sown crop is in the ear formation stage, due to hailstorm both crops may suffer some damage. Early sown mustard crop is ready to harvest and due to hailstorm crop lodging may happen that may destroy the quality of the crop. Not only this, late sown mustard crop is in flowering stage and hailstorm may induce flower shading. Ultimately poor seed setting may happen, grains may also get shriveled due to which their maturity will be impacted. So fear of crop damage looms large in the region.