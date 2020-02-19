Criminalisation in politics

Dear Editor,

The nexus of crime and politics has long account in India, but it has caught the actual attention of the public in the recent times. Criminalisation of Indian polity is a grim reality. A remarkable recent work, “When crime pays”: Money and muscle in Indian politics by Milan Vaishav, brillantly documents the paradox of free and fair elections with rampant criminality, Why political parties embrace candidates with criminal past?

Inspite of the rhetoric of parties fielding worthy candidates, nothing prevents them from nominating candidates with criminal background.

As we rewind back in 1990s the renowned committee report was submitted by the former Indian Union Home Secretary N.N Vohra in October 1993. It studied the problems of the criminalisation of politics and of the nexus among criminals politicians and bureaucrats in India. It reveals that political leaders had became the leaders of gangs. The unpublished annexure to the Vohra Report were believed to contain highly explosive material. In 1997 the Supreme Court recommend the appointment of high level committee to ensure indepth investigation into finding of N.N Vohra Committee.

In the last 17 Lok Sabha elections 2019, we have seen increasing numbers of MP with criminal charges at an alarming rate of 43% higher than 2014 i.e, 34%. This has taken an paradigm shift during the recent years. In 2004 it was only 24%.

It is now upto the Apex Court who is the conscience keeper of the democracy. The Supreme Court in the last few days ordered the political parties to publish the entire criminal history of their candidates for assembly and lok sabha elections along with the reason that goaded them to field suspected criminals over decent people. By making them enforceable under Article 142 of the constitution- Which empowers the court to demand the production of documents. The judgements was made applicable to parties both at central and State level. But it should not threatens to undermine the autonomy of the system of elections.

Shoaib Akhter,

Jammu.