Criminal proceedings initiated only to settle civil liability not permissible: HC

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: State High Court on Wednesday held that criminal proceedings initiated only to settle civil liability is not permissible under law.

This landmark judgment has been passed by Justice Sanjay Kumar Gupta in bunch of petitions filed by Anil Kumar Bhatia seeking quashment of the complaints filed by Abdul Salam, Mohammad Ishaq Beigh, Mushtaq Ahmed and Mohammad Iqbal Mir under Sections 417, 420 and 406 RPC, pending before Trial Court.

The facts in brief, in all the cases are almost the same, stating therein that the petitioner is dealing in fruit business at Ludhiana and the fruits were being purchased by the petitioner from different parts of the country from fruit growers and was having business dealing with the respondents, who are fruit growers at Ahmadabad Kulgam Kashmir and they used to supply apples to the petitioner.

It is contended that after taking amount in advance from the petitioner, the respondents became dishonest and did not dispatched fruits to the petitioner and the petitioner compelled the respondents to return the amount of advance received from him and the respondents in order to cause harassment to the petitioner and to avoid the payment so received by them to the petitioner, the respondents namely Abdul Salam, Mohammad Ishaq Beigh, Mustaq Ahmed Mir and Mohammad Iqbal Mir, who are closely related, filed different complaints under Sections 417, 420 and 406 RPC before the Courts in Kashmir Valley.

Justice Sanjay Kumar Gupta after hearing Advocate M.L Gupta for the petitioner, allowed the petition and dismissed the complaints and quashed the order of the Trial Court with the observations that criminal proceeding has been initiated only to settle civil liability, which is not permissible under Law.