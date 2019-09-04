Criminal detained under PSA

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: Police on Tuesday detained a hardcore criminal under Public Safety Act (PSA).

As per the details, to curtail the activities of hardcore criminal namely Mohammad Yousaf, son of Lal Hussain, resident of Manohar Gopala, Samba who is involved in number of criminal activities and is a great threat to the life and liberty of the people, a special team of Police Station Samba was constituted and the arrest of the aforesaid accused person was effected.

Seven FIRs were registered against him earlier which include FIR No. 71/2011 under Sections 188 RPC and 2/3 PCA Act of Police Station Samba; FIR No. 213/2013 under Sections 452/342/382/323/34 RPC of Samba; FIR No. 148/2014 under Sections 341/323 RPC of Samba; FIR No. 50/2015 under Sections 307/147/148/149 RPC of Samba; FIR No. 05/2018 under Sections 353/427/307/332/336/149/148/147 RPC of Samba; FIR No. 173/2018 under Sections 8/21/22/29 NDPS Act of Samba and FIR No. 187/2018 under Sections 8/21/22 NDPS Act of Rajbagh Kathua.

Keeping in view his repeated involvement in criminal activities, a dossier was prepared by Senior Superintendent of Police, Samba and forwarded to District Magistrate Samba who formally issued the order of his detention under the PSA.

The detention warrant was executed by the police on Tuesday and the accused has been lodged in Sub Jail Hiranagar.