Crime Branch registers case for duping complainant to tune of 47 lakhs

SRINAGAR: Crime Branch registered a case against Madan Lal Koul R/O D-132, Freedom Fighter Enclave IGNOU Road, Neb Saket New Delhi, punishable U/S 420, 467, 468 & 471 RPC for duping the complainant Rouf Ahmed Beigh to the tune of Rs. 47 lacs,. The suspect met with complainant in the year 2009 and told him that he will facilitate allotment of C&F (Consignee and forwarding) distributorship of SAIL (Steel Authority of India Ltd) for J&K in his favour from M/S Bakaro Steel Plant, Bakaro Steel City Jharkhand and also assured him distributorship of HPCL for J&K. The complainant agreed for the same along with his cousin brother Tariq Ahmad regarding the said dealerships. The accused demanded huge amount to be paid to SAIL & HPCL as security deposit. The complainants paid Rs. 47 lacs to Mandan Koul through various Cheques and also in cash as security deposit. The allotment letters purportedly issued by HPCL and SAIL proved to be fake and forged. In furtherance to the deal, fake and forged letters were issued by the accused to the complaint.

Accordingly case has been registered and a team of Crime Branch Kashmir officials has been assigned the investigation of the case.