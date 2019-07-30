Crime Branch, Jammu recovers Rs 30.50 lakhs in Mendhar finance scam

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: In a major breakthrough, Crime Branch, Jammu has recovered a huge amount of Rs 30.50 lakhs in case FIR 70/2019 u/s 420/RPC registered at P/S Mendhar (Now Crime Branch, Jammu). The money was swindled by the accused from the gullible people of Tehsil Mendhar and its surrounding areas after inducement on the pretext of providing them different products with huge interest. The amount was recovered after a sequence of action and intelligence development by the SIT of Crime Branch, Jammu which resulted in grilling the accused and suspects to effect the recovery. The amount was paid by the accused Tariq Mehmood to Javaid Iqbal S/o Mir Mohd R/o Dharana Tehsil Mendhar District Poonch for further investment.

The other recoveries made in the case so far include recovery of an amount to the tune of Rs 25, 99,500/- (Total amount recovered–Rs 56.50 lakhs ) besides, seizure of following vehicles:

JK02CE-8650 Scorpio

JK02CF-7112 Scorpio

JK02CD-1112 Creta

JK02CD-7851 Jeep Campas

Shops and building belonging to the accused have also been sealed.