Crime Branch files chargesheet in fraud case

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir Police’s Crime Branch on Saturday filed a charge-sheet against six persons arrested in connection with an alleged huge financial fraud case in Poonch district.

The charge-sheet was filed in a local court against Tariq Mehmood, son of Mohammad Aziz; Zaheer Abbas, son of Tasveer Hussain; Imtiaz Ahmad, son of Mohammad Aziz and Shazia Kounsar, wife of Tariq Mehmood, all residents of Chhungan Mendhar; Zaffar Iqbal, son of Nizam-Din, resident of village Salwa Mendhar and Murtaza Ahmad, son of Mohammad Bashir, resident of Chak Banola. All six accused persons are presently in the judicial custody, a police spokesperson informed.

“The case pertains to huge financial fraud committed by a non-banking financial company, in the name and style of ‘Hables e-Commerce Private Limited’ operated by six accused persons. Huge amounts were deposited by the people of Rajouri and Poonch districts with the company,” the spokesman said. However, the accused persons went underground after collecting people’s money, he said, adding that the case was initially registered vide FIR No 70/19 under Section 420 RPC at Police Station Mendhar and subsequently transferred to the Crime Branch considering the public importance and amount of money involved.

During investigation by the Crime Branch, the six suspected persons were arrested while property and cash worth Rs 1.5 crore was seized, the spokesman said, adding that eight shops worth Rs 1 crore were also attached while the bank accounts of all accused persons were frozen.

“Investigation by the Crime Branch proved the offences pertaining to criminal conspiracy and cheating by accused persons,” the spokesman said, adding that further investigation is in progress to identify and prosecute some other persons, who were partners in the crime.