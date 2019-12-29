Crime Branch charge-sheeted accused for preparing fake partnership deed

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Crime Branch Jammu on Saturday charge-sheeted a person for preparing fake partnership deed of a liquor shop and duping the complainant. Crime Branch Jammu produced charge-sheet against accused Sham Gupta, son of Ved Parkash Gupta, resident of 118-A, Gandhi Nagar Jammu; Vishal Mahajan, son of K C Mahajan, resident of 220/3, Channi Himmat Jammu; Om Parkash, son of Tej Ram, resident of Kachhi Chawni Jammu; Narinder Kour, wife of Ranbir Singh, resident of H No 175, Sector 13, Nanak Nagar Jammu in case vide FIR No 54/2007 under Sections 420, 120-B RPC at Police Station Crime Branch, Jammu for preparing a fake partnership deed of a liquor shop belonging to complainant by hatching a criminal conspiracy aimed at causing wrongful loss to victim and wrongful gain to themselves.

A written complaint was lodged by one Anju Arora, wife of Kamal Verma alias Kamal Arora, resident of Arnia, Prop Anju Wine Shop, Banihal (District Ramban) alleging that the accused namely Sham Gupta hatched a criminal conspiracy with Vishal Gupta, Caretaker and prepared a fake partnership deed of liquor shop belonging to the complainant and misappropriated money from her bank account. Taking cognizance into the matter, Crime Branch Jammu registered a criminal case in the matter. During the investigation, documentary/oral evidences were collected and charges of cheating and duping of complainant of her hard-earned money by accused with a criminal conspiracy were established.

The charge-sheet was produced in the Court of City Judge Jammu on December 28, 2019.