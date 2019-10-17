Crime Branch books four for forging ‘Will-Deed’

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Crime Branch Jammu on Wednesday booked four persons for preparing a forged ‘Will-Deed’. Crime Branch Jammu registered a FIR against accused persons namely Mohammad Aslam Shah, Shabina Shah, Sakib Ali Shah and Shazad Kamran Shah for preparing a forged ‘Will-Deed’ and mutating a piece of land, measuring 1 Kanal and 10 Marlas, which belonged to complainant in their favour after hatching a criminal conspiracy in connivance with witnesses of the Will namely Imtiaz Illahi and Nasir along with concerned Revenue authorities.

As per details, a written complaint was lodged by Mohd Amin Shah, son of Late Wazir Mohd, resident of H No 181, Ustad Mohalla, Jammu in Crime Branch Jammu, wherein the complainant alleged that his father Late Wazir Mohammad had purchased a plot of land measuring 1 Kanal 10 Marlas falling under Khasra No 123 min situated at Village Chak Changerwan, the sale-deed of which was registered in name of complainant’s father. He further alleged that Mohammad Aslam Shah, Shabina Shah wife of Late Mohammad Aslam Shah, Sakib Ali Shah, son of Mohammad Aslam Shah and Shahzad Kamran Shah, son of Lt Nazir Ahmed Shah hatched a criminal conspiracy and framed a forged Will-Deed of Late Wazir Mohammad in favour of Mohammad Aslam Shah and Shahzad Kamran Shah on 5th July, 2003, and got the land mutated in their favour on basis of forged Will in connivance with Revenue authorities concerned, thereby causing loss to the complainant.

Taking cognizance of the matter, Crime Branch Jammu initiated an enquiry into the matter and established that the complainant was actually defrauded by the accused of his land after hatching a criminal conspiracy to forge the Will-Deed of complainant’s father to get the piece of land mutated in their name.

A case has been registered in this regard and further investigations are going on.