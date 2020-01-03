Crime Branch books contractor, others for using fake registration cards

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Crime Branch Jammu registered a formal case against a contractor Jia Lal, son of Prem Singh, resident of Beolie, Tehsil and District Doda and others for possessing fake contractor registration cards and then using the same to get construction contracts from government departments. In this way, Jia Lal bagged many contracts and grabbed huge amount worth crores through fraudulent means from public exchequer.

A written complaint was lodged in Crime Branch Jammu purportedly by contractors of District Doda through Shadi Lal and Lal Din, residents of Doda, alleging that the accused has managed fake registration card from the office of Chief Engineer, Irrigation and Flood Control Department Kashmir, Silk factory Rajbagh, Srinagar to grab government money. They further informed that there is a group of persons who are fabricating such types of cards. Taking cognizance into the matter, Crime Branch Jammu initiated a preliminary verification in light of the contents of the complaint. Facts started unfolding during the course of enquiry and the allegations regarding fake contractor card against the accused was prima-facie established. It was also established that more than 270 other contractors were having similar fake cards, who are receiving contracts from different wings of Government Departments for construction works.

Accordingly, a formal criminal case has been registered in Police Station Crime Branch Jammu for in-depth investigation into the case against accused persons involved in the racket.