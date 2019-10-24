CRIME AGAINST WOMEN

With the registration of over three lakh FIRs, Uttar Pradesh (UP) topped the crime list in the country, followed by Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala and Delhi. In cities such as New Delhi, easily the most-policed state in the country, few women will take public or private transport unescorted after nightfall. More than 600 rape cases have been reported in New Delhi alone. Worse still, many more go unreported because a large number feel insecure about reporting rape or even sexual harassment to lawmakers, either because they are not taken seriously or because in several cases the protectors have turned perpetrators. The truth is, when most women report sexual harassment they are typically met with a shrug. Slowly, but firmly themselves, the onus of remaining safe seems to have shifted to women, instead of being shared by society and law-keepers. Some of the existing Laws in India which are related to women safety are 326A of IPC for the crimes related to acid attack, 326B of IPC for the crimes involving attempt to acid attack, 354A of IPC for the crimes related to sexual harassment, 354B of IPC involving acts with intent to disrobe a woman, 354C of IPC related to voyeurism, 354D of IPC for incidents of Stalking, 370 & 370A of IPC for trafficking of person for exploitation, Section 375 of IPC for Rape, and 376A of IPC for injuries caused due to sexual assault etc. But apparent nonchalance towards sexual harassment has escalated into a major crisis. India’s misplaced tolerance has helped this cascade into a brutal, violent menace. This has to be changed to check the growth of unchecked brutal menace so that women feel safe then only all the woman oriented progarmmes of the government can be made a success. Delay in judicial decision-making and the refusal of the police to register or dispose of reported cases make the consequences worse for the victims. The role of the civil society, and particularly the media, becomes vital in ensuring due process works (through periodic reporting of cases, for instance) while encouraging greater public awareness in protecting the agency of women’s freedom.