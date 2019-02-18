Cricketer-turned-politician Kirti Azad joins Congress

Share Share 0 Share

New Delhi: Darbhanga MP Kirti Azad, who was suspended by the ruling BJP for anti-party activities, joined the Congress on Monday.

Azad, a former India cricketer and a member of the 1983 World Cup winning team met Congress president Rahul Gandhi in the morning and was inducted into the party.

“Today in front of Rahul Gandhi I joined the Congress, I felicitated him in traditional Mithila style,” Azad tweeted, along with photographs of him with the Congress president.

Azad was to officially join the opposition party on Friday, but the programme was cancelled in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack.

He was suspended by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2015 after he levelled allegations against Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in connection with alleged irregularities in the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA).

Azad is currently serving his third term in the Lok Sabha, representing the Darbhanga constituency in Bihar.

He is the son of late Bhagwat Jha Azad, a veteran Congress leader who also served as the chief minister of Bihar for a brief period. (PTI)