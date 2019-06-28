Cricket match for specially-abled held

STATE TIMES NEWS

BARAMULLA: Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities and a Non-Governmental Organisation HOPE on Friday organised a T10 cricket match in which persons with special abilities participated.

The match was played between Baramulla Tigers and Kupwara Lions at Showkat Ali Stadium in Government Degree College Baramulla.

Played under the theme “know me for my abilities, not my disability”, the idea was to bring these persons as much closer to the society as possible and break the stigma if any associated with the disability.

A special presentation was held wherein Executive Director, Hope Disability Centre Sami-u-llah Wani, gave a brief overview of the event.

The cricket match was won by Baramulla Tigers whereas Kupwara Lions finished as runners up. Mementos were given away to the players who participated in the event.

A carom competition was also held between Baramulla Tigers and Kupwara Lions which was won by Baramulla Tigers.