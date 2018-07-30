Cricket betting racket busted; kingpin’s associate among 3 held

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: Police on Sunday busted a cricket betting racket and arrested the associate of racket’s kingpin and two others from Sailan Talab area, falling under the jurisdiction of Police Station, Udhampur.

Giving details, Rayees Mohammad Bhat, SSP Udhampur disclosed that based on a reliable information, a police team of Police Station Udhampur led by SHO Udhampur Inspector Vijay Choudhary under the supervision of DySP Headquarters Udhampur Kulbir Handa conducted raid in a rented shop of a person namely Raju at Sailan Talab, Udhampur.

During the raid, police arrested a bookie, who was allegedly accepting money for betting on cricket matches along with two others. The arrested person identified as Varinder Kumar, son of Tulsi Ram, resident of Venus Chowk Sailan Talab, Udhampur, was associate of racket’s kingpin identified as Raju who used to collect money for IPL and other cricket matches as well. Two others, who were also arrested have been identified as Rohit Kumar, son of Sham Kumar and Rajinder Kumar, son of Bal Krishan, both residents of Kallar, Udhampur. Raju, the tenant of the shop and kingpin of the racket is absconding and hunt has been launched to nab him. So far, more than Rs. 30000 booking amount/bet money has been recovered from the possession of arrested accused persons.

Primary interrogation of Varinder Kumar has revealed that their accomplice Raju and other bookies used to accept bet money on cricket matches including IPL and pass on information to top-level bookies in Mumbai and other States. Police is on the lookout for his accomplice Raju and others.

Raju’s network was spread across various States of India, from where he used to accept bets from sub-agents on cricket matches. Mobile phones seized were having contact numbers and recordings related to bets. Books having records of bets were also seized from the spot.

A case under FIR Number 346/18 under Sections 3, 4 and 13 Gambling Act has been registered at Police Station Udhampur and further investigation into the case is going on.