Cricket, athletics events mark RBI annual sports meet

SPORTS REPORTER

JAMMU: The 2nd Stay Fit Cricket Tournament and Athletics Meet marked the annual sports meet of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), organised by the Reserve Bank Sports and Cultural Club at RBI Colony grounds, here on Republic Day.

The Club extended a chance to everyone from the staff, their families, especially the energetic children to excel in various field and track events in the day-long sports extravaganza. Deepika Sharma, M.K. Sharma and Abhishek were declared as best athletes.

“The Meet was a grand success. Around 150 participants took part enthusiastically and excelled in various track and field events in different age groups of men, women, boys and girls. Highlights of the event were 100 meters, 200 meters, 400 meters, Slow Cycling and 4×100 meters relay races. Separate races were organised for couples also,” informed Working President of the Club, Dheeraj Arora.

Meanwhile, the cricket final was won by Ishfaq Ahmed led Team-A after they trounced M K Sharma led Team-E by a comfortable margin of 47 runs.

Skipper Ishfaq Ahmed clinched both man of the match and series titles for his splendid show with bat and ball. Lalit Kumar was named best batsman with 109 runs in his account while Rajan Sandhu declared Best Bowler for 13 scalps.

Regional Director, RBI Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, Thomas Mathew graced the occasion as Chief Guest. The Regional Director (RD) appreciated the Club for successful conduct of the event.

Regional Director along with other senior officers from RBI Jammu, who were Special Guests presented medals and title trophies to the winners of various events.

These officers included Banking Ombudsman, OBO Jammu, P. Shimrah; General Manager, H K Soni; General Manager, Satya Narain and Deputy General Manager, Shekhar Chaudhary.

Vote of thanks was presented by Secretary of the Club, Gurvinder Singh in the presence of Dheeraj Arora (Working President) and other committee members of RBI Sports and Cultural Club, Jammu.