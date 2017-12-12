Credibility of GMC pathology lab hits rock bottom

AARYAN SHARMA

JAMMU: The credibility of the pathology lab at Government Medical College Hospital here has hit rock bottom due to greedy nature of doctors. Even the results of routine tests are doubted by the senior faculty members and to get a clear picture they advise attendants of critically ill patients to go for repeat tests from laboratories located outside the hospital premises.

In some cases, senior faculty members also recommend names of their favorite diagnostic labs to the caretakers of patients. In case of OPD patients the junior doctors even hand-over plain chits to have the tests done at a particular laboratory.

In many cases the two laboratories, giving contradictory reports, lend credence to the apprehension of senior faculty members about the poor track record of their own pathologists.

In the absence of any check on the movement of outsiders in the hospital wards, these laboratories take advantage of rush of patients and send their employees for taking fresh samples.

Most of the outstation patients, left with no other option, follow the diktats of senior doctors and end up in spending huge sums of money for routine tests.

On many occasions in the past, the GMC authorities have cracked their whip against deep rooted nexus between the private diagnostic centres and their own faculty members but nothing concrete has happened so far. For few days the hospital wards maintain strictness and regulate movement of outsiders but after some time things go back to the old routine and greedy middle-men become active.

In July this year, Health and Medical Education Minister Bali Bhagat had suspended HOD Radiotherapy and Oncology Department Prof Ashutosh Gupta, after receiving several complaints and caught him red handed treating patients registered in the GMC at his own private clinic.

Similarly, several other diagnostic centres have been raided by the Health Department conducting tests of patients on the basis of hand written chits of senior doctors.

Official sources in the Government Medical College Hospital maintained, “In the absence of any accountability, no one is taking the issue so seriously and allowing middlemen to dupe poor patients with lesser options at their command”.

Ignorance of the patients is another factor and complex procedures adopted by the hospital authorities for routine testing and long delays force them to opt for better laboratories outside the GMC Hospital.