Creation of Deptt of Military Affairs, institutionalisation of CDS post, momentous reforms: PM

New Delhi: The creation of the Department of Military Affairs and institutionalisation of the post of Chief of Defence Staff are momentous reforms, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday.
Congratulating General Bipin Rawat for his appointment as the country’s first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Modi said he is an outstanding officer who has served India with great zeal.
“Creation of the Department of Military Affairs with requisite military expertise and institutionalisation of the post of CDS is a momentous and comprehensive reform that will help our country face the ever-changing challenges of modern warfare,” the prime minister tweeted. (PTI)
