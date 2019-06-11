CREATING JOBS

Share Share 0 Share 0

The skill development initiative undertaken by Modi in the first phase of ruling in 2014 no doubt was expected to enhance the base production industry thus go a step further in nurturing his dream of ‘Make India’ a reality. Except for handful of trades like leather works, plumbing, motor driving and tour and travel operations most of the other categories of skilled persons exhibits a double digit growth in unemployment figure. Unless new jobs, especially in the manufacturing sector are created imparting skills to millions will not solve the employment problem. The idea was one of the main election agendas for the BJP during the 2014 Parliamentary elections. Today after completion of five years and into the second innings the very agenda looks fading away. Though BJP government was the first to setup a ministry for skill development to coordinate the activities and liaise with industry. Creating skills on the job market need would be a tough task and participation of private sector is equally important to fill the tangible gap prevailing. The changing economy can also update these learning and keep workers capable of adopting new techniques. The skill sector councils were setup in partnership with those in industry to craft standards of production. The skills being launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi would address the much needed skilled manpower to cater to the growing industrial base. Our educational system is oriented towards more of book learning which hampers the growth of practical bend of mind. It is here the skills steps into give a practical bend of mind for youth to see life through a different prism so that they are equipped better for the emerging job market. There is an urgent need to revise education system and introduce courses which fine tunes the young minds at an earlier stage of education itself. India has very low skilled workforce compared to China, Germany, France, Korea and other countries resultantly our industrial production too has failed to reach a level where we can have a share of the global market. Today, China has emerged as a world player in the industrial sector producing from small pins to sophisticated medical equipments, electronic goods, auto parts, toys, cycles and has become a supplier to various Indian companies who market their goods under the established brands.