Crackdown on land mafia; Over 100 tippers loaded with construction material seized

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: The authorities in Srinagar late on Friday night seized over 100 tipper trucks from various areas in a massive crackdown on land mafia involved in illegal constructions in the city.

It was massive crackdown under leadership of DC Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary against the mafia of illegal constructions. Locals appreciated Dr Shahid for this bold step.

The seizure of over a hundred tipper trucks was made at different checkpoints set up across the Srinagar city in efforts to clamp down on land mafia and curb the prevalence of illegal constructions therein.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary who issued an order directing stern measures against illegal constructions in the city, himself visited several spots where seizures of said tipper trucks were made issuing strict instructions against their release and for immediate cancellation of their registrations.

He while lauding the SSP Traffic Tahir Gilani and his team for their key role in the crackdown said the seizures made last night is just a beginning adding that a well-thought-out arrangement as per plan has been put in place to dismantle the land mafia and curb illegal constructions and dealings therein.

The May 31 order instructed the concerned SHOs and Traffic authorities to ensure that except those with valid transportation permissions no movement of trucks carrying construction material be allowed anywhere in the district.

It directed LAWDA, SMC and Forest Department to set up night checkpoints at entry points to prevent nighttime transportation of material for illegal constructions, besides immediate seizure of all such vehicles or load-carriers transporting construction material in violation of guidelines in this regard.

The order also instructs for strict maintaining of registers recording all important details of all such vehicles allowed or seized at these checkpoints.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar K K Sidha who oversees implementation of the order and SDM East Sundeep Singh accompanied the DC to the aforesaid spots.