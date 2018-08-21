Crackdown against unauthorised clinical labs continues; 3 more labs sealed

RAJOURI: Continuing with it’s crackdown against unauthorised clinical labs and others for non-maintenance of safety standards prescribed by health department the district administration the other day sealed 3 diagnostic/clinical labs at Nowshera town.
On surprise inspection of more than 13 Ultrasound, Dental and Diagnostic clinics at Nowshera town by a team of officials from Health and Revenue Department headed by of CMO, Dr Suresh Gupta, 3 were found running without fulfilling requisite norms under Nursing Home and Clinical Establishment Act which were immediately sealed and action is initiated against defaulters.
The sealed clinical labs included V Care Lab Nowshera, Ambika Diagnostic Center and Eye Care & Dental Hygienist Establishment at Mahajan Medical Hall Nowshera.
Pertinently on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Rajouri Mohammad Aijaz Asad similar raids were carried out in Rajouri town during which 4 clinical labs were sealed for flouting norms.
