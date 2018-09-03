CPWD to execute CWC’s upcoming projects in country

Share Share 0 Share 0

New Delhi: The CPWD will execute several upcoming projects of Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC) as both the agencies are set to sign an MoU Thursday, a senior official said.

The official of the Central Public Works Department (CPWD), which comes under the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, said the memorandum of understanding (MoU) will be signed to construct the warehouses of corporation.

“The CWC has expressed interest in getting its various project executed through the CPWD. Both the Central Warehousing Corporation and the CPWD will sign the MoU on September 6 ,” CPWD Director General Prabhakar Singh told PTI.

The CWC, a premier warehousing agency providing logistics support to the agricultural sector, is one of the biggest public warehouse operators in the country offering logistics services to a diverse group of clients.

Another official said the number of projects to be executed by the CPWD is yet to be ascertained as it is expected to be finalised in the MoU.

“The number of projects and their costs are yet to be finalised. The CWC will provide a number of projects that will be executed by the CPWD,” the official added.

According to its website, the CWC is operating 432 warehouses across the country with a storage capacity of 9.96 million tonnes, providing warehousing services for a wide range of products ranging from agricultural produce to sophisticated industrial products.

PTI